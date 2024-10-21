5 Things You Need to Know This Week
Oct 21: Proposed GOP answer on Trump; LOTS on the polls; Dem campaign ads; My Most Hated "Moderate" Dem; Elon Musk's $1 Million Plan.
Link to the Monday podcast on Ricochet.
Poll visuals:
The ONE year the polls underestimated a Democrats was 2012, for Mitt Romney, who was the best on immigration until Trump.
Amen Ann on "flip flops." I have been ranting about this for weeks. When she answers "her values have not changed" she means her positions have not changed, "just let me pretend something has vaguely changed so that I can fool the rubes into voting for me." "Follow the law" is the same idiotic dodge. It means "I will change nothing and keep allowing transgender illegal immigrant surgeries in prison, I just cannot say that because most voters think this is insane."
A lot of polls are upweighting the polls in favor of Trump to try to offset the bias. The bias might not be there this time around, we'll see.
I still think Trump wins, and I think he will get the popular vote too.