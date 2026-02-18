How many times do Americans have to vote for Donald Trump to make the point that they want illegal immigrants deported? They voted for him in 2016, despite sheer hysteria from Democrats, the entire media, and nearly all elected Republicans. They voted for him again in 2024 by an even larger margin, with some misgivings, because he promised a mass deportation force.

Do we have to make Stephen Miller president so you finally get the point? Is this Groundhog Day? Why do we always have to start at square one on the question of: Should we have a country?

The open borders crowd has two counter-arguments: Virtue signaling and lying.

First, the virtue signaling. While never so much as acknowledging the Americans brutalized, raped and murdered by illegal immigrants, the media are awash with humanizing details about “irregular migrants.”

Apparently, it’s especially heinous for ICE to arrest an undocumented person if he or she is engaged in some “homey” activity, like “taking their dog to the vet,” or “working on their car” or “shopping for ingredients for a stew.” (Personally, I would accept that defense so long as the migrant can prove that the groceries she was purchasing were actually for a stew. Not “a roast beef sandwich,” or some kind of salad, but a bona fide stew.).

The Trump administration has deported hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants, but the only ones obsessively focused on by the media are the ones with toddlers. If you’ve ever known one, they cry a lot. Sometimes for good reasons, sometimes for bad reasons, sometimes for no reason at all. They were probably crying coming into the country. But I guess we’re not allowed to have a country if any illegal alien child cries.

Another popular argument from the compassion exhibitionists is to inform us—the psychopaths who believe the country’s laws should be enforced—that illegal immigrants are human beings!

A few classics:

-- Joe Biden: “Republicans are playing politics with human beings.”

-- Rep. Joaquin Castro: “They are human beings.”

-- Republican presidential candidate Jeb-exclamation point: “I hope that all of us, as we deal with this immigration issue, will always see it as an issue that resolves around real human beings.…”

-- Republican presidential candidate Jon Huntsman: “we`re dealing with human beings here.”

Yeah, thanks, you big-hearted love-bugs, but that’s the problem. If they were carburetors or holiday-themed placemats, illegal immigrants wouldn’t be an unfathomable burden on our police, hospitals, social services, housing, prisons, schools, roads, and parks. They wouldn’t be illegally voting in our elections. They wouldn’t be raping little girls, taking over apartment complexes, and hauling in the drugs that have killed millions of Americans. They wouldn’t be scamming Medicaid, COVID-19 relief funds, child nutrition programs, and a long list of other services funded by the U.S. taxpayer. But enough about Ilhan Omar.

Next the lies. They’ve got a million of ‘em.

Immigrants use less welfare than the native population! (Only by calling Social Security “welfare,” at one end, and, at the other, counting illegal alien families with an anchor baby as “Americans.”) Immigrants create all kinds of businesses! (Yes, like Somalian fake daycare facilities, birth tourism and “crash-for-cash” schemes—plus some small, single-person LLCs.) They’re just like the Irish and Italian immigrants before them! (Except instead of W.B. Yeats and Michelangelo, their forbears were Aztec baby sacrificers and voodoo priests.)

The most enraging lie about immigrants is the claim that they actually commit LESS crime than the native population! The preposterousness of the “studies,” the stupidity of the argument, and the gullibility of journalists to any happy talk about immigrants, requires its own column.

Until then, a quiz!

Q: How many immigrants should be criminals?

A: Zero.

These aren’t people we’re stuck with. We can take anyone we want. Why would we ever admit any criminals? What’s on the “plus” side of the ledger to balance out “criminal”?

This is our last chance to save the country. Soon, we won’t even be the same people, just lines on a map, populated by escapees from the third world. As we bid them goodbye, we should wish the decent, hardworking ones, the grace of God they deserve.

But we also need to remember that even the illegal immigrants who aren’t raping little girls, trafficking drugs, or stealing from government programs, are still overwhelmingly poor, unskilled, non-English-speaking, backwards and in need of great heaping gobs of government assistance.

We’ve got our own poor people. Many of them are post-1965 legal immigrants, who thought they were fleeing the third world to come to America, but if we don’t start enforcing our immigration laws, they will have merely fled one third world country to come to another.

Just as World War II was a live-or-die moment for Europe, this is a live-or-die moment for us.

Obviously, it’s awful that Alex Pretti had to die. But let’s consider his harassment of ICE agents in a different context, arguably no less vital to the survival of the United States of America.

Suppose that after all the preparation for D-Day—American industry producing landing craft vehicles and bombers in record time, 13,000 men leaping from aircraft, and 73,000 running ashore—the men wading through freezing water looked up and saw Alex Pretti running around Omaha Beach, screaming, shouting expletives, swinging and kicking at them to block the mission. He would have been the first man in history killed by 1,000 bullets.

COPYRIGHT 2026 ANN COULTER

DISTRIBUTED BY IMPOLITE DEBATES