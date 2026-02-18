Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave49's avatar
Dave49
2hEdited

Nobody should wring their hands over Renee Good and Alex Pretti. For they are the vicious type of leftist that probably cheered the death of Ashli Babbitt and would cheer our deaths since they view anyone not on their side of the political aisle as "fascists" and/or "white supremacists". They are white racial masochists who welcome minority status and mistreatment at the hands of non-whites to atone for our supposed sins.

It appears Trump is going soft again on illegal immigration and he's only on track to deport around two million of the ten million who entered under Biden by 2028. Supposedly over one million have already self deported according to DHS but I don't know where they got that number.

We need a 25 year moratorium on legal immigration and a lifetime ban on refugees and asylum seekers coupled with denaturalizations of immigrants with legal status who are receiving any welfare benefits. Of course, we won't get this so America will die slowly and become a third world hellscape.

Reply
Share
Heather's avatar
Heather
2h

The point about the toddler is… on point 😂😂 Great column, as per usual!!

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Coulter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture