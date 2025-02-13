Oren Cass has a terrific op-ed in today’s New York Times, explaining the perniciousness of the Club for Growth, Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform and the Koch Network’s Americans for Prosperity, who “have made it their mission to cut taxes continuously, regardless of what most voters prioritize or the federal budget can bear.”

Comparing the anti-tax zealots in the GOP to the pro-trans, pro-DEI, pro-criminal progressive base of the Democratic Party, Cass writes:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “If Republicans spend the next year fighting over a tax bill that is a low priority outside the Beltway, they will stall the more promising elements of the Trump agenda and expose themselves as badly disconnected from the interests of the working class that put them in power….”

What we voted for.

The polls are overwhelming:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “As a political matter, tax cuts simply are not a top priority for the American people broadly, the working class that now forms the core of the Republican coalition nor even the Republican Party itself. In a mid-January survey by Fox News, a grand total of 1 percent of voters said tax reform should now be President Trump’s top priority. A survey last year by my organization, American Compass, found that to lower the deficit, most working-class voters would want to see Congress raise taxes on corporations and on households with annual income above $250,000 before cutting spending. Even among Republicans, three-quarters of respondents believed that tax increases should be a part of any budget solution.”

The rest of us have been waiting decades to get any relief from mass 3rd world immigration, while the well-connected got tax cut after tax cut (and enjoyed the cheap foreign labor). Just be glad we’re not asking for a Wealth Tax.

First, we need a big beautiful wall.

Share

Leave a comment