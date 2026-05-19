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Mike Conrad's avatar
Mike Conrad
11h

Good God, thanks for this Ann. Rubio makes my skin crawl, and the fact that the Big Money is behind him comes as no surprise. He's a neocon but w/o the brains. Perfect for them.

Also I enjoyed that jukebox line :)

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Honkycrackuh's avatar
Honkycrackuh
12h

Conservatives should unite rather than splintering over minor disagreements. We cannot afford that level of specificity. Remember, the MSM, the DNC, the NEA and universities are united against us. Twenty first century Bolsheviks will kill America AND imprison non-democrats at their first convenience. Honor and integrity are not held in high esteem by AOC Marxists. The DNC respects neither the Constitution nor the Bill of rights. No election is safe from blue state cheating.

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