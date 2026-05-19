My new article in The Spectator.

The Atlantic magazine recently announced the People’s Choice for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. “Trump Voters Like Marco Rubio More and More (And J.D. Vance Less and Less)” the headline proclaimed, a ruling that deserves respect considering that this is the magazine that has spent the past decade ferociously denouncing Trump as a “racist,” “fascist kleptocrat,” “warped,” “corrupted,” an “authoritarian,” a “demagogue,” a “xenophobe” and a “liar.”

The piece was written by Sarah Longwell, whose career as a Republican consists almost entirely of loathing Trump, calling him an “incomprehensible lunatic,” “an insane madman,” “corrupt” and an “authoritarian.”

So you can take it to the bank: Secretary of State Marco Rubio is the choice of everyone who hates Trump with a vitriol so powerful it could melt steel.

Which is to say, the donor class. In the 2016 presidential race, Rubio raised more money from the obscenely rich than any Republican, except Jeb-exclamation point, the donors’ first choice. Like the Atlantic, the donors threw everything they had at Trump – the Russian dossier, massive advertising blitzes, well-funded super-PACs and Fox News (then the only conservative news network). They even tried to change party rules to stop him.

In the end, Trump won more Republican primary votes than any candidate in history, then went on to defeat the dragon lady, Hillary Clinton. So if anyone vibrates to the heartbeat of America, it’s the donors.

What’s not to like about Rubio? He’s “diverse.” (The truth is other Hispanics hate Cubans.) His father was a bartender. (Voters don’t care.) His parents fled Fidel Castro – proving his bona fides as an anti-communist! (Except that was a big fat lie: they left years earlier and continued to visit after Castro came to power.)

He claims to have dropped his signature issue – an across-the-board amnesty for illegal aliens – but his record of betrayal on that issue suggests he’ll keep the donor class knee-deep in cheap labor forever. (Yup, he’s John McCain in sheep’s clothing.)

How do the lives of everyday Americans compare to Rubio’s stirring rhetoric about the US “projecting power” around the globe? Surely out-of-work computer programmers would prefer that their government focus like a laser beam on rearranging the Middle East and solving the Ukraine War than ending job-killing trade deals. (Rubio supports them.)

Half-brights are bowled over by Rubio’s smooth-as-silk press briefings, with heartfelt passages about the greatness of America and the perfidy of Iran. The pauses, smirks, intonations and hand gestures are perfect.

His speeches better be good. He’s practiced them enough. Rubio never, ever says anything that is not a pre-recorded little speech – including launching into the exact same riff four times at the 2016 Republican debate in New Hampshire. To wit: “Let’s dispel this notion that Barack Obama doesn’t know what he’s doing. He knows exactly what he’s doing. He is trying to change this country.” Each time said with feeling.

Rubio is just a coin slot away from being a jukebox.

He would be annoying enough if all his global meddling turned out great. But every single time, his ideas for slinging American power around the globe end in utter catastrophe. The Iran war, opposed by 60 percent of Americans, is only the latest example.

Read the rest here.

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