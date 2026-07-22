Why is a single taxpayer dollar being spent on preventing prisoners from overdosing? We could probably end the country’s drug problem by not saving anyone who overdoses, but here we’re talking about deranged psychopaths. Isn’t that a win-win scenario? This is like trying to revive a suicide bomber.

Apparently, violent predators, who think it’s fun to inflict bodily harm on others, have decided it’s also fun to smoke strips of paper soaked in synthetic drugs. The drug-infused papers are smuggled into penal institutions by girlfriends, on letters from their kids or pages from a book sent in an Amazon box from a third-party seller.

At first, the overdoses baffled prison officials. They’d see an inmate foaming at the mouth, hallucinating, and flailing his arms, and have no idea how he’d gotten the drugs. Solving the mystery took the combined effort of prison wardens, police officers, SWAT teams, doctors, research scientists, hospitals and emergency rooms—all of which, one way or another, are being paid for by you, the inmates’ victims.

But for some reason, all the commentary on prison overdose deaths suggests that “we” are facing a “crisis.” Yes, let’s throw more resources at keeping these savages alive and thriving.

A 2024 article in The Journal of the American Medical Association called prisoner overdoses a “growing public health concern” and helpfully documented the efficacy of various treatments—naloxone, atropine, IV fluids, benzodiazepines, forced-air blankets, warm IV fluids, intubation. The paper added that larger studies would be needed to “better understand and mitigate the risks” to violent criminals who knowingly suck down potentially lethal drugs.

Liberals want to allow completely innocent people to commit suicide with government assistance, but won’t let these useless carbon producers end their lives all by themselves.

NPR, naturally, reported on the “overdose crisis behind bars.” Happily noting that California was taking steps to keep state prisoners “safe,” it bemoaned the fact that correctional institutions elsewhere have not similarly rushed to provide their prisoners with “comprehensive treatment programs.”

In case this point has been buried, all this concern is for incorrigible, repeat violent offenders—murderers, car jackers, armed robbers. Sixty-two percent of inmates in state prisons have been convicted of violent crimes, and that’s just the crime of record. Ninety-to-ninety-five percent of prison sentences result from a plea bargain to a lesser charge than the actual crime.

Nationwide, the average state prisoner has been arrested 9 times and convicted 5 times. You have to be a real overachiever to end up in prison in America.

Thanks to liberals pushing “no bail” laws, not to mention “no arrest for property crimes” laws, there aren’t many “non-violent” offenders in any correctional facility -- certainly not inside long enough for their girlfriends to bring them drugs. In Democratic-controlled areas, any crime short of murder barely results in a citation.

Even the movie, “Idiocracy” could not have imagined we’d be this insane. The idea of that movie was that because the dumbest people have loads of children while the intelligent have few, in 500 years, today’s moron would be the smartest man on Earth.

It’s worse than that, actually: since LBJ, we’ve been paying the least productive Americans to have lots of kids, while forcing the most productive to pay for them. Welfare moms are the queen bees and taxpayers the drone ants who work their entire lives to ensure that the queen can reproduce with abandon.

Republicans trying to show their “populist” side demand Child Tax Credits and a million other subsidies to encourage the least successful people in society to have more kids. Any kind of kid will do! We’ll make it up in volume.

As Thomas Sowell says, “affordable housing” is “a house you can afford.” Similarly, the number of kids you should have is, “the number you can afford.”

Everybody’s mad at Anthony Fauci for funding gain-of-function research, allowing scientists to make viruses more lethal in order to study them. Whatever the wisdom of that, at least they were doing it to save lives by being better prepared to combat some future virus. We’re trying to extend the lives of viruses in human form for no good reason.

Ironically, liberals want to decriminalize drugs —“the war on drugs has failed!”—but when dope accidentally produces such a providential outcome, suddenly they’re bad-ass antidrug enforcers.

With half the legal profession and the entire Democratic Party fanatically blocking any attempt to impose the death penalty, anywhere, ever, the one socially useful act criminals perform may be administering lethal injections to themselves. It would be paternalistic nanny-statism to stop them.

COPYRIGHT 2026 ANN COULTER

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