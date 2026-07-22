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Dan Sargis's avatar
Dan Sargis
1d

Since, “Solving the mystery took the combined effort of prison wardens, police officers, SWAT teams, doctors, research scientists, hospitals and emergency rooms—all of which, one way or another, are being paid for by you, the inmates’ victims,” I have a solution.

Let the prison wardens, the police officers, the SWAT teams, the doctors, the research scientists, the hospitals and the emergency rooms—all pay for this lunacy out of their pockets just like LBJ should’ve sold his ranch and traded in his wife’s inheritance to pay for his Great Society experiment. I wonder if he had paid for it himself, if he would’ve figured out that it was a colossal failure before he went broke???

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KRW's avatar
KRW
1d

Ann for President!

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