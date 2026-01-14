President Trump has racked up so many “Pinocchios” from The Washington Post’s “Fact Checker,” it’s a blessing we have the mainstream media to give us the unbiased truth.

Thanks to them, here’s what we know FOR A FACT about last week’s shooting in Minneapolis:

— Renee Good was just a mother — not an activist!

YES! Precisely! Except even The New York Times was forced to admit that Ms. Good was “participating” in an anti-ICE protest “when she was killed.” Her wife, Becca, who leapt out of the car to film Ms. Good interacting with ICE officers, can be seen on camera taunting them, saying “We don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know. It’ll be the same plate when you come talk to us later. ... You wanna come at us, you wanna come at us, I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy.”

— Ms. Good wasn’t interfering with police, she was innocently driving through the neighborhood ...

YES! Precisely! Except she was intentionally blocking traffic, having stopped her van at a right angle in the middle of the street, then refusing to move. In the Times’ version, Ms. Good’s car was merely “blocking part of a road.” True, only the part covered by the length of her car. By that logic, the ICE officer only shot a “part” of her brain.

Expert’s Corner: If you’re going to go with “a mother innocently driving by,” try to do it in a state where the Democratic Lt. Gov. has not been hectoring residents to “put their bodies on the line” to protect illegals from being “kidnapped” by ICE.

— and was POLITELY answering the officers’ questions ...

YES! Precisely! Except agents weren’t asking any questions: They were telling Ms. Good to get out of her car. When a law enforcement officer tells you to get out of the car, you have to get out of the car. You don’t get to say, “I’m not in the mood today.”

— but their instructions were confusing, so she simply did what anyone would do, and tried to flee ...

YES! Precisely! Except, “Get out of the car” is pretty clear. Instead of complying, Ms. Good stepped on the accelerator, as her wife was shouting, “Drive, baby, drive!”

— She had stuffed animals in her glove box.

That’s from CNN, so it needs verification, but if it checks out, even I have to admit, this is a total game changer.

Share

On second thought, it turns out the media’s presentation of the facts was not accurate, at all. Still, that doesn’t prove that Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer Jonathan Ross was legally justified in shooting Ms. Good.

Coincidentally, all this happened one day after the fourth anniversary of Jan. 6 (I think four is flowers) which involved another noteworthy use of force.

Remember when U.S. Capitol Police Officer Michael Byrd blew away Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed 35-year-old woman as she tried to squeeze through a broken window inside the Capitol? Although there were two armed officers on either side of the window, Officer Byrd apparently believed Ashli posed an imminent threat.

The Supreme Court has held that the reasonableness of an officer’s use of force requires consideration of “whether the suspect poses an immediate threat to the safety of the officers or others, and whether he is actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest by flight.” (Graham v. Connor.)

Had Babbitt managed to maneuver herself through the window, who knows what havoc she might have wreaked? You think a car is a lethal weapon? How about a Trump flag? Ms. Babbitt might have waved it at Officer Byrd, frightening him to death.

Furthermore, as Officer Byrd explained, while he didn’t see any weapons on Babbitt, she did have a backpack. Anything could have been in there! A howitzer, a dirty bomb, a machete, another flag — the list is endless. An officer sees a backpack and -- BAM! -- shooting justified. Backpack-toting protesters are fair game.

(No word on whether there were stuffed animals in Ashli’s backpack, but one thing she didn’t have was a hectoring, activist wife and a 2-ton vehicle.)

That’s why, after completely impartial investigations by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Biden Department of Justice, Officer Byrd was cleared of all wrongdoing. Indeed, he was hailed as a hero.

To summarize:

-- An unarmed woman wedging herself through a small aperture = LETHAL THREAT.

-- A lunatic woman behind the wheel of a car, refusing law enforcement orders, then stepping on the gas with an officer in front of her car = no biggie.

Officer Ross’s name was released to the public two days after the shooting, and, since then, has been repeated 67 times per hour on MS-NOW (helpful for doxxing him, his wife and kids!). On the other hand, Officer Byrd’s name was secretly held in the Witness Protection Program for more than 8 months after he killed a Trump supporter.

By then, everyone had forgotten about Ashli. The DOJ had moved on and, frankly, had its hands full, putting hundreds of nonviolent Jan. 6 trespassers in prison. If only Officer Byrd had seen them first, there would have been no trials.

Give a gift subscription

Leave a comment