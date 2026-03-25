Perhaps the left’s greatest contribution to public discourse is to threaten anyone who disagrees with them with financial ruin, slander, embarrassment, condemnation, homelessness and prison -- and then announce the existence of a “consensus.”

Their signature consensus-by-threat technique has been used to prove the truth of global warming, Russian interference with the 2016 election, COVID-19 lockdowns, Hunter Biden’s laptop as Russian disinformation, and -- especially important today -- the nonexistence of voter fraud.

Dissenters from the liberal position on all these issues are slyly compared to Holocaust conspiracy theorists by calling them “deniers” -- “climate deniers,” “COVID deniers,” “mask deniers,” “global warming deniers,” “science deniers,” and “election deniers.” Until very, very recently, “denier” was a word that referred exclusively to Holocaust deniers.

Although I’m sure it’s fun, browbeating people into a terrified, cowering silence isn’t proof of anything. In fact, it kind of suggests beliefs of such dainty substance that raising the slightest objection could make the whole thing fall apart.

Ask Soviet scientists who were sent to the gulag for refusing to renounce Lysenkoism about it. Oh, you can’t. They’re dead.

Today, we’ll examine the left’s “consensus” on the question of voter fraud. With the SAVE Act (Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act) under debate -- which would merely require proof of citizenship to vote -- we’re getting a lot of categorical, sweeping statements for which there can be no proof, such as, “the 2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history!”

Seventeen intelligence agencies agree! Wait - no, that was about Putin hacking the 2016 election to elect Trump.

To the extent liberals bother trying to marshal any proof that voter fraud doesn’t exist, their evidence is:

1) Promiscuous use of words like “without evidence,” “misinformation,” “conspiracy theory,” “lies,” and “you’re more likely to be struck by lightning.” (All those are from a single New York Times article on voter fraud.)

It’s like lefty Tourette’s. Shohei Ohtani hit a towering home-run to center field, without evidence.

2) Name-calling -- extremely effective among kindergarteners and New York Times readers; and

3) Citing the rarity of voter fraud convictions.

The Entire Media Blabosphere: THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS VOTER FRAUD!

Can we look?

The Entire Media Blabosphere: ARE YOU A DENIER? THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS VOTER FRAUD!

Thus, a Times opinion piece proved that voter fraud is a “myth” by citing the book “The Myth of Voter Fraud.” Not sold yet? Just wait. The book noted that, in 2005, there were more prosecutions for migratory bird law violations than voter fraud. (Perhaps liberals wouldn’t be so glib about migratory bird prosecutions if they knew that 90% of the cases are brought against oil companies.)

I was previously unaware of the “No Convictions, No Crimes” mathematical proof. Now that I know about it, I’ve got a banger. This should at least win me a Booker Prize, if not a Nobel.

I can prove that there were no lynchings in the Old South from 1877 to 1950. Convictions for lynchings were vanishingly rare and punishment rarer.

But even the Klan didn’t block prosecutions like liberals do. The estimated 1% conviction rate for lynchings is still higher than the 0.04% of convictions for voter fraud that liberals tout to prove the nonexistence of voter fraud.

There, I’ve just eliminated about 30% of universities’ core curriculum.

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Remember back in 2006 and 2007 when President Bush fired eight of his own U.S. attorneys for not investigating voter fraud, and all hell broke loose?

About a decade earlier, in an unprecedented act, Bill Clinton had fired all 93