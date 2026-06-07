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VIDEO: This Week's TOP FIVE Stories & Andy Ngo | UNSAFE LIVE (No Commercials!)

Ann discusses the alleged "Fall of Ben Shapiro," The Knicks, the L.A. elections, Sergey Brin's new "MAGA-GF," and is later joined by Andy Ngo!
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Ann Coulter
Jun 07, 2026
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  1. Vox: The fall of Ben Shapiro

  1. Who’s the best basketball player in the world? The answer is in this book: Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are

  1. California Elections!

— Why California means the presidential “popular vote” is IRRELEVANT.

— For the same reason, this is the wonder…

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