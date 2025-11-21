Unsafe

VIDEO: Rep. Thomas Massie: Hero of the Week!

Despite juvenile attacks from the President, Rep. Massie WINS with his bill forcing the DOJ to produce the Epstein files.
Ann Coulter's avatar
Ann Coulter
Nov 21, 2025
∙ Paid

In this interview, he explains how he’ll know if the DOJ is withholding documents and why he wants the FBI’s 302 forms, and he defends the ONLY member of congress to vote against his bill — all moments before he departs for South Africa, to bring back some refugees.

Donate to Thomas Massie’s re-election campaign

