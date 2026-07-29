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VIDEO: Rap star's ingenious hiding place for a corpse - Caitlin Clark's latest genocidal behavior and MORE! (No ads!)

Assisted suicide in prison; Black lady professor gets fired; NYT explains that all economic activity will cease without illegals; and we can stop pretending to like soccer.
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Ann Coulter
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The New York Times’ latest “THE CROPS WILL ROT IN THE FIELDS!” article: Trump’s Clashing Goals: More Housing, Fewer Immigrants

USA Today’s Nancy Armour issues a stark warning: Caitlin Clark’s flopping isn’t just annoying — it’s becoming dangerous

How unions killed construction jobs for Americans: The Washington Post, 1983, Unions Lose Jobs, Clout in Const…

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