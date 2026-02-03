Unsafe

Video: My Interview with "The Primate Myth" Author, Jonathan Leaf

No wonder I don't like twigs and bugs.
Ann Coulter's avatar
Ann Coulter
Feb 03, 2026
∙ Paid

Jonathan Leaf is a playwright, screenwriter, author and journalist, who’s won a slew of awards, has been compared to Saul Bellow for his “literacy and seriousness,” has written a half-dozen books, and also written for The New Yorker, The New York Post, The New York Daily News, The American, National Review, The New Partisan, The New York Press, The Week…

