VIDEO: Mickey Kaus on his book, The End of Equality

Mickey Kaus discusses his ground-breaking book, The End of Equality.
Ann Coulter's avatar
Ann Coulter
Aug 29, 2025
∙ Paid
On Amazon: The End of Equality

A few choice quotes from the book: 

Surely you can't object to a little "tilt," a little help for the
weak and underprivileged, a little "more equality"? But when do liber-
als stop demanding "more" and say "enough"?

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

VANITY FAIR article, November 1987:

On the right is a tall woman, dressed very elegantly in a s…

