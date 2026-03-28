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VIDEO: Jon Levine: The Terror of the Mamdani Administration!

The Free Beacon's star reporter Jon Levine on his endless torment of NY Mayor Zohran Mamdani
Ann Coulter's avatar
Ann Coulter
Mar 28, 2026
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Jon Levine on Twitter

Jon’s article in the Washington Free Beacon

His latest -

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