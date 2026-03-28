VIDEO: Jon Levine: The Terror of the Mamdani Administration!

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Preview4712VIDEO: Jon Levine: The Terror of the Mamdani Administration!The Free Beacon's star reporter Jon Levine on his endless torment of NY Mayor Zohran MamdaniAnn CoulterMar 28, 2026∙ Paid4712ShareJon Levine on TwitterJon’s article in the Washington Free BeaconHis latest - Leave a commentUnsafe is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Ann Coulter.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.UnsafeSubscribeAuthorsAnn CoulterRecent PostsVIDEO: Kris Kobach on the S.A.V.E ActMar 22 • Ann CoulterVideo: Kellen McGovern Jones on the H-1B Visa Scam! Mar 4 • Ann CoulterVIDEO: Lionel Shriver's "A Better Life"Feb 16 • Ann CoulterVideo: My Interview with "The Primate Myth" Author, Jonathan LeafFeb 3 • Ann CoulterVideo: Interview with Jerry Springer producer, Tara JakewayJan 22 • Ann CoulterVIDEO: Andrew Klavan, The Greatest Novelist of our TimeDec 21, 2025 • Ann CoulterVIDEO: Kevin SabetDec 13, 2025 • Ann Coulter