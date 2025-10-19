Unsafe

VIDEO: Jon Levine, the brilliant Free Beacon reporter

On Tucker, Candace, Mamdani, Cuomo, Charlie Kirk, ICE raids, Muslim immigrants, left-wing churches, canceling liberals.
Oct 19, 2025
Jon Levine articles in the Free Beacon

Jon’s former colleague at Mic.com, Slade Sohmer:

Ex-editor of left-leaning news site The Recount charged with child pornography

Update: The Berkshire Eagle

Sep 4, 2025 — Slade Sohmer, a former editor of The Recount, pleaded guilty Wednesday to child pornography charges and was sentenced to five years of probation, ..

