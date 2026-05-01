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VIDEO: John Tierney on 'The Power of Bad'

How to use the negativity bias in your job, raising children, playing sports, having a romantic relationship and deciding whether to go to war.
Ann Coulter's avatar
Ann Coulter
May 01, 2026

LINK: https://amzn.to/4unMKa5

John Tierney’s City Journal articles here.

John Tierney webpage here.

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