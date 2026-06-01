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VIDEO: Interviewing Tommy Robinson | UNSAFE

Ann is joined by Tommy Robinson following his MASSIVE 'Unite the Kingdom' rally in London.
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Ann Coulter
Jun 01, 2026
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Tommy Robinson is a ferocious advocate for free speech, the British working-class, and traditional British values. He is particularly opposed to the mass importation of unassimilable Muslim refugees, who live off the British taxpayer, decapitate Britons in broad daylight, and gang-rape little girls. Robinson’s London rallies bring out hundreds of thous…

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