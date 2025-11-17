VIDEO: Heather Mac Donald

Germany’s Hitlerian side comes out in attacks on the AfD (Alternative for Germany)
Heroic white male colonizers!
America’s youth as ungrateful parasites on Western Culture.
The male drive to create.
Trump’s cuts to universities’ federal research budgets at risk of eliminating next 4 million studies on racism.
Why isn’t “diversity” good for Africa?
“Hate spee…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unsafe to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.