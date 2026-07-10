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VIDEO: 5 Stories of the Week! The Ghettofication of America, Weird White Man in Maine, and MORE. Plus Roger Severino on How to Stop Anchor Babies.

Call the White House! (202) 456-1111) : the 'bipartisan' housing bill puts Section 8 in your town — and Roger Severino showed up with the battle plan against the anchor-baby ruling.
Ann Coulter's avatar
Ann Coulter
Jul 10, 2026
∙ Paid

THE DISASTROUS HOUSING BILL: Everyone’s calling it a beautiful bipartisan moment. It expands Section 8 — liberals’ plan to help the poor by moving criminals to your zip code. Ask Ferguson how that went. Trump has until tomorrow to veto it. Call the White House. (Guess who’s made millions off Section 8 housing? Jared Kushner. That should at least embarra…

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