THE DISASTROUS HOUSING BILL: Everyone’s calling it a beautiful bipartisan moment. It expands Section 8 — liberals’ plan to help the poor by moving criminals to your zip code. Ask Ferguson how that went. Trump has until tomorrow to veto it. Call the White House. (Guess who’s made millions off Section 8 housing? Jared Kushner. That should at least embarra…
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VIDEO: 5 Stories of the Week! The Ghettofication of America, Weird White Man in Maine, and MORE. Plus Roger Severino on How to Stop Anchor Babies.
Call the White House! (202) 456-1111) : the 'bipartisan' housing bill puts Section 8 in your town — and Roger Severino showed up with the battle plan against the anchor-baby ruling.
Jul 10, 2026
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UNSAFE Podcast
Ann Coulter, AUTHOR OF 13 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS, chats about politics, religion, war, crime, history, sex, race, soccer (even real sports!) – all the things we’re told it’s impolite to raise in polite company. Coulter’s UNSAFE podcast is the Rapid Response Team to the Democratic Party and its subsidiaries, The New York Times, The Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN, et al — as well as 90 percent of the Republican Party. Listen here first – and be 3 days ahead of all the cable news channel hosts, who will undoubtedly be listening too.Ann Coulter, AUTHOR OF 13 NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLERS, chats about politics, religion, war, crime, history, sex, race, soccer (even real sports!) – all the things we’re told it’s impolite to raise in polite company. Coulter’s UNSAFE podcast is the Rapid Response Team to the Democratic Party and its subsidiaries, The New York Times, The Washington Post, MSNBC, CNN, et al — as well as 90 percent of the Republican Party. Listen here first – and be 3 days ahead of all the cable news channel hosts, who will undoubtedly be listening too.
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