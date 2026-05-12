Unsafe

Unsafe

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

VIDEO: Ann Coulter and Rep. Chip Roy

One of the smartest politicians in the country is running for TX attorney general
Ann Coulter's avatar
Ann Coulter
May 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Texans For Chip Roy

Republican primary runoff for Texas Attorney General on May 26, 2026

Rep. Roy has introduced three vitally important immigration bills: the PAUSE Act, the Border Safety and Security Act, and the TPS Reform Act.

Rep. Roy’s behavior in the election fraud issue of 2020 was unimpeachable. I bet a lot of politicians wish they had this recor…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Ann Coulter.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Ann Coulter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture