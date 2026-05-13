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Tom's avatar
Tom
13h

Those politicians who believed the Smollet hoax should never be allowed to live it down. I’m looking at you Bathhouse Booker.

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William Hickey's avatar
William Hickey
13h

Ann, you did a nice job handling Theo Wold during your interview. He clearly had fallen for anti-screen demonology being passed off as science by the left and corporate media, whose interests are intertwined on that issue.

More Speech!

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