Trump should pull Mullin's nomination
Puck: Democrats say Sen. Mullen is “moderate” and “reasonable” on immigration, God help us.
Leigh Ann Caldwell in Puck:
Moderate Mullin?:
Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who is expected to be confirmed as the new D.H.S. secretary this week, has been engaged in private negotiations with Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer on ways to reform ICE and Border Patrol …
One key sticking point: the administration has refused to budge on demands that would require ICE agents to get judicial warrants before entering private property. [Which is insane - those are for police searches of American citizens. Judicial warrants are not required for arresting illegal aliens under federal law.]
But Mullin seemed to open the door to this possibility during his
confirmation hearing last week, and it has been part of his discussions with Gottheimer—even if the administration isn’t there… or at least not yet.
Mullin might be going rogue in his willingness to compromise, but he’s continuing his pattern of seeking out bipartisan cooperation. I recently scooped Mullin’s involvement in secret immigration-reform talks with Democrats last summer. One Democratic senator who has worked with Mullin on immigration issues told me he’s “somewhat reasonable, like, rather reasonable” on immigration. The senator also said that Mullin privately doesn’t support deporting 20 million undocumented immigrants, and favors a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. A House Democrat who has also worked with Mullin, a former rep, said that description of Mullin “tracks.”…
BRING BACK KRISTI NOEM!
If this report is even half true, Mullin is a disaster — a million times worse than Noem. At least Noem was trying to deport people, even if doing so in a