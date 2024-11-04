Three Things You Need to Know This Week
And one thing NO ONE knows: Who's going to win.
Your link to the Monday podcast on Ricochet.
The three things for you to know at the beginning of the week and the end of the campaign:
Why you’re wrong, if you think you know who’s going to win.
Manifest lunacy about Trump from The Atlantic
The Democrats Insanity Defense (A great article by Park MacDougald)
Unsafe is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.