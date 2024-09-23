Link to Monday’s podcast on Ricochet
This week’s theme, a lot of “scientists” and other alleged experts aren’t very smart.
Plus, yet another benefit of drinking, especially compared to psychosis-inducing drugs.
Unsafe is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ann's right! There's nothing like a vodka martini straight-up with twist that kills more bacteria in the gut.
Hmmmm, In many moons of consuming oysters on coast washed down with mucho tequila I’ve never been sick …from the oysters. 😎