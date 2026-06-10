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JD Free's avatar
JD Free
1d

Two social workers walking down the street encounter a man who has been mugged and beaten unconscious. One turns to the other and says, "Whoever did that to him really needs help!"

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Kevin Murphy's avatar
Kevin Murphy
1d

I'm a news junkie and curate enough stories that I get what Bari Weiss's raison d'être at CBS News is. She's smart enough to know the current national zeitgeist is being fed by the liberal news echo chamber where black is white and up is down. Maybe it all started with the O.J. Simpson trial where it became OK to kill two white people. This was taken to new heights when George Floyd was killed then sanctified as a national hero by the back community. The message to young black men is the rule of law doesn't apply to them, and the liberal media (60 Minutes among them) has done nothing to disabuse them of that notion.

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