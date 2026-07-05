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John W S's avatar
John W S
2h

AI cannot be trusted. Humans do the programming, so it will be full of bias.

Also, MS Now......what a stupid name.

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Kevin Murphy's avatar
Kevin Murphy
2h

Who’s smarter than AI! Ann Coulter is!

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