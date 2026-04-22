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Robin Keller's avatar
Robin Keller
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Ann, the fact that you document these travesties is much appreciated. But it’s so frustrating that however much the bias and lies of the NYT and their ilk are exposed, they never change. Doesn’t that frustrate you?

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cjmmd
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It is all too much. I don't know how judges can think like this. This officer is out now on bail pending an appeal but what the heck is going on. I do not give one iota of crapola what happened to that criminal drug dealer. I was shocked D Penney got off, and Derek Chauvin is still serving over 20 years in federal prison for the "murder" of already dead- man George Floyd. Every cop in the city should call in sick one day. This is no justice. Did that moron have a helmet on--that's the law in NYC for moped drivers? So assign blame--99.9% moron and .1 % NYPD cop. 3 days in jail ought to do it then.

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