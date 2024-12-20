The Stories of the Week
A Christmas Stocking stuffed with 7 important stories you may have missed
Your link to the Friday Podcast.
1. GA prosecutor Fani Willis removed from her persecution of Trump.
2. Elon kills the continuing resolution — and hopefully bucks up the GOP.
3. NYT: “How Sweden Could End Its Epidemic of Gang Violence.” Apparently, one of the answers is NOT remove the migrants doing all the raping.
And yet …
—Study: 77% of rapes in Sweden are committed by the 2% Muslim male population
—Study: Most Violent Rapes in Sweden Committed by 'Men of Foreign Origin'
RECYCLING KILLS! The Times admits it.
The NYT is promoting psychedelics like a carnival barker.
A Duke professor’s misunderstanding of what is government and what is private.
The Mass Shooting in Wisconsin.
Funny. I never remember Democrats or the New York Times — but I repeat myself — refer to Donald Trump as a “justice-involved individual.”
It was always felon, Felon, FELON!
The miracle cures brought about by psychedelics are just this season’s version of all those illegal immigrant Dreamers becoming valedictorians and millionaire entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, don’t all the stories and complaints on TV that deportations will fuel inflation implicitly acknowledge that migrant workers have indeed been holding down wages all along?
Were our best and brightest lying again?