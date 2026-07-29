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joe pearlman's avatar
joe pearlman
2d

It is almost unfathomable that this self-absorbed megalomaniac exercised near dictatorial control over this country for the better part of two years.

Fauci says he never personally closed any schools. I would use the analogy that Hitler never personally operated any concentration camps, but that would be a bit strained.

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John W S's avatar
John W S
2d

He should be charged, found guilty, and sent to Gitmo.

Better yet, test every new drug on him.

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