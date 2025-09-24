Older generations are always alarmed by whatever new thing young people are doing. It probably goes back to the Stone Age, when cavemen hectored their cave children to stop making dolls out of clay and the kids said, “OK, boomer.”

Here are just a few of the popular pastimes that have caused great consternation in adults:

-- Television (denounced for its “addictive nature” and seized on “to explain all the youth troubles” -- even blamed for neighbors’ indifference to Kitty Genovese’s murder);

-- Arcade video games (alleged to cause “long-term psychological damage” and “increased hostility and violence among those who play them”);

-- Pinball machines (”the closeness of the machines to each other inside the busy arcades had sometimes led to fights among teenagers who bumped into one another”);

-- Rock lyrics (”A child psychiatrist testified that the notorious ‘Son of Sam’ serial killer David Berkowitz was known to listen to Black Sabbath, once fronted by the most frightening-to-parents avatar of ‘80s metal, Ozzy Osbourne”);

-- Violence on TV (”Since Jan Cummings banned her 5-year-old son, Joseph, from watching ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers,’ he no longer lunges around their Baltimore home karate-chopping and fan-kicking into thin air. ‘I see a major difference in his behavior. He’s much less aggressive,’ she says.”)

Then television became just another form of entertainment. It turned out that the “bystander apathy” to Genovese’s murder was an urban myth. Neighbors did call the police and go to her aid.

A study of arcade games by an MIT professor found “no evidence that playing the games makes children behave more violently.”

Those degenerate pinball addicts seem to have turned out OK, too: In 2021, a pinball machine auction raised more than $3 million in three days, with some machines going for $10,000 or more.

Tipper Gore became a punchline for her war against rock lyrics, while Osbourne gained the ultimate bourgeois respectability by starring in his own MTV reality show and appearing in a TV commercial for “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter.”

As for violence on TV, psychologist Jonathan L. Freedman pointed out, “Children in Japan watch probably the most violent, the most lurid and graphic television in the world, and the rate of violent crime there is minuscule compared to Canada and the United States.”

Maybe adults should relax.

Alas, they can’t. Today, the looming threat is “social media.” Not liberals calling every white person not wearing a pussy hat a “white supremacist.” Not teachers and psychologists tricking kids into poisoning and mutilating themselves in a fruitless quest to change their sex. Not Democratic DAs, judges and mayors refusing to lock up criminals.

Everything bad is social media’s fault!