Kevin
"Virginia Giuffre, probably the single-most credible witness against Epstein, stated that she "was regularly abused by Epstein"

I think you mean single-LEAST credible witness. She was so NOT credible that the government didn't call her as a witness in the Maxwell trial and preferred instead to call a schizophrenic who heard voices in her head that people would kidnap her kids off the street and traffick them to others.

Giuffre was quite literally a Qanon conspiracy theorist. She made up almost everything, including the elite pedo ring, the pedophile island (she was the only confirmed underage girl on the island and she was 17), and the blackmail element.

And guess what? Giuffre was a child sex trafficker who sex trafficked Carolyn Andriano, aged 14, to Jeffrey Epstein and Haley Robson, aged 16. I thought you lot HATED child sex traffickers, but here Ann is using a child sex trafficker as a supposedly credible witness?

"And you wonder why Times readers think conservatives are simpletons."

Ann, you literally fell for a hoax made up by a Qanoner child sex trafficker. If Times readers think conservatives are simpletons, it may be because they readily fall for laughable hoaxes.

Mike
Admittedly, I'm no expert on Epstein, but I am troubled with the idea that Virginia Giuffre is the most credible witness. Didn't she accuse Alan Dershowitz of sex crimes and then admit to misidentifying him? It seems like a Harvey Weinstein situation where there's so much smoke that there has to be fire, yet all of the public victims seem to be opportunistic/crazy in one way or another

