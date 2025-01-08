In retrospect, maybe the military should have spent a little less time worrying about "white supremacists" and paid more attention to black Muslims. As you’ve no doubt heard by now, an Army veteran, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who happened to be a black Muslim, slaughtered 14 New Year's revelers in New Orleans last week.

For the past four years, the Pentagon, the Department of Homeland Security and President Biden have warned about the looming threat of white supremacy amid constant references to Jan. 6 -- but not to BLM, in which police officers actually died. Apart from getting more girls and transgenders into the military, it seems like rooting out "white supremacists" has become the military's full-time job. (Proposed new U.S. Marines' slogan: "We're looking for a few good men ... who think they're women.")

Biden, repeatedly: "According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not ISIS, not al-Qaida -- white supremacists."

To deal with the crisis, the greatest fighting force in the world scoured the social media accounts of its white troops, in search of "ties to white supremacists or violent extremists." Considering the vast amounts of truthful information censored from social media under Biden -- e.g., about COVID, masking, social distancing, Biden’s senile dementia, Hunter Biden's laptop -- I'd love to see what the military considered evidence of "ties to white supremacists."

Even before Biden was sworn in, the Pentagon made a big point of announcing that troops guarding the inauguration -- especially those who would be close to Biden and Kamala Harris! -- would be carefully vetted. (I just hope that crack unit of muffin-topped gals who almost got Donald Trump killed in Butler, Pennsylvania, were available.)

Forget the two assassination attempts on Trump, as the mainstream media has. Even at that point, his supporters had been violently attacked at the University of Illinois Chicago, assaulted and egged in San Jose and murdered in Portland. Trump himself had been forced by Mostly Peaceful Protesters to retreat to the White House bunker.

But our military was worried about white Trump supporters guarding Biden.

In early 2021, an alarmed New York Times reported: "the views of its white service members skew conservative." Particularly disturbing, "televisions [at the bases] are often tuned to Fox News."

Having read reams of such doomsday stories in the Times, I have found only three specific examples of the white menace:

1) A female Army officer, who'd resigned a year earlier, transported 100 people to Washington, D.C., to attend Trump's Jan. 6 rally. (There's nothing racist, violent or illegal about that.)

2) A black Army sergeant told the Times he had no one to talk to after the death of George Floyd. (I'm free to chat.)

3) Biden's defense secretary, Lloyd Austin (who is absolutely NOT a DEI hire), had, as the Times put it, "witnessed firsthand" racism in the military -- in between secret hospital stays, no doubt. He claimed he’d seen troops with the Nazi insignia at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Which reminds me: Remember when Bill Clinton slandered our troops in his 1996 speech to the Democratic National Convention? He accused U.S. servicemen of painting swastikas on the doors of black Special Forces members at -- guess where? Fort Bragg. Needless to say, the Nazi symbols turned out to have been put there by the black soldier himself, which Clinton knew when gave his speech.

Still, that story was a real crowd-pleaser with the Democrats.

Hoping no one would notice that the New Orleans attack was committed by an angry black man, a Muslim, no less, the media have avoided promiscuous use of the perpetrator's name -- Shamsud-Din Jabbar -- while obsessively calling him an "Army veteran who drove a pickup truck," "U.S.-born citizen from Texas" and a "military veteran from Texas."

In other words, he's just your regular, average all-American type of fella named Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

Liberal Twitter was ecstatic.

@CoachGrahamP23: This terrorist was from the “God, Guns, and Trump” republic of Texas. He served in the US Army.

@itsweezie: GregAbbott_TX allowed a born and raised Texan christian to go to New Orleans to kill ... WOW!

(Jabbar wasn't a Christian, nor raised a Christian, as some sloppy media accounts have it: Both his parents were Muslim. His mother converted before marrying Jabbar pere.)

@SophieRaccoons: ... this tragedy caused by a Texas born Terrorist. He was a decorated USA Army Staff Sargeant. How hate in your heart can turn people to evil acts.

@gvnzng: New Orleans terror suspect utters words most feared by MAGA 'I was born and raised in Texas' And yet donOld is still blaming immigrants ...

(And the words most feared by liberals are: "Shamsud-Din Jabbar.")

Congratulations, liberals, you can hold immigrants harmless in this one case (which TOTALLY makes up for 9/11, San Bernardino, the Boston Marathon, Fort Hood, Pulse nightclub, Kate Steinle, Laken Riley, Mollie Tibbets, Ana Navarro, etc. etc. etc. etc.).

But we're still left with yet another heinous mass murder committed by a black veteran. Anyone, in or out of the military, can go nuts (like the vet who blew himself up in Las Vegas the same day as Jabbar's attack), but the per capita bonkers rate for black and Muslim servicemen seems kind of high.

There was the D.C. sniper, John Allen Muhammad, honorably discharged from the Army with a string of commendations -- including the Expert Rifleman's badge. In 2002, he and his young accomplice drove around the Washington area, randomly shooting people from a peephole in the trunk of their car, killing 10.

Army Major Nidal Hasan committed mass murder at Fort Hood in 2009, killing 13 people and wounding 30. (To cheer up my liberal readers: Hasan was born in America ... to Palestinian immigrant parents.)

Aaron Alexis shot up the Washington Navy Yard in 2013, killing 12 civilian workers. He'd been in the Navy reserves from 2007 to 2011.

Also in 2013, former Los Angeles Police officer and Navy Reservist Christopher Dorner went on a two-week shooting spree against 40 law enforcement officers, killing four and injuring three before being cornered and committing suicide.

In July 2016, Micah Xavier Johnson ambushed and murdered five police officers in Dallas, injuring nine other officers. Johnson was in the Army Reserve and an Afghan War veteran.

I don't know if paying attention to the nonwhite crackpots in their ranks could have averted any of these crimes, but hating on 68% of your own troops is surely consuming too much bandwidth from a top brass with little bandwidth to spare.

COPYRIGHT 2025 ANN COULTER

Leave a comment