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Peppa P's avatar
Peppa P
3h

Massie, like Rand Paul, does the unbending puritanical routine repeatedly causing gridlock rather than moving towards a goal. As for his anti-Israel rhetoric it’s not simply about funding foreign governments. He seems to like and follow many posts/troll accounts that are groyper/ anti-Jewish accounts. I’m not Jewish, but I do recognize Massie has a serious problem with antisemitism.

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Kevin Murphy's avatar
Kevin Murphy
1h

Ann didn't mention who is spreading the bunk? If men are ever allowed into women's bathrooms, I hope a truck driver after a twelve hour shift sits in the stall next to AOC and drops a meatloaf.

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