Rep. Thomas Massie is nearly alone among members of congress in opposing — actually opposing, not just giving lip service to opposing — all the same things that voters do, such as:

— Gigantic “omnibus” bills that say one thing, but do something else entirely, that’s too appalling to put in the title. (E.g. “Bill to Protect Puppies from Electrocution” is actually a “Bill to Give Half the U.S. Treasury to Somali Fraudsters);

— BS procedural votes, that do the same thing;

— Foreign aid, even as Americans are being asked to sacrifice and pay more in taxes and inflation;

— Uncontrolled government spending;

— The federal government sticking its nose into every little thing, as if we have no states, let alone private institutions and individual citizens;

— Abiding by the constitution.

For obvious reasons, the Swamp can’t stand him, so they lie through their teeth about him.

Claim 1: Massie “opposed the SAVE Act,” requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections.

Absurd — Massie has repeatedly supported the SAVE Act, He voted YES on the SAVE Act itself on the floor multiple times, and has publicly stated his support for voter ID/proof of citizenship to vote, and urged the Senate to pass the bill.

He voted NO on a single procedural rule that bundled the bill with a provision suspending the normal 24-hour notice rules for ALL spending bills and other measures.

Claim 2: Massie “supported transgenders in women’s bathrooms.”

Utterly preposterous. Massie has NEVER supported any bill to allowing biological males in women’s bathrooms in schools, prisons, or federal buildings.

I could leave it there, but I believe they are referring to Massie’s statement that he was against the executive branch using the threat of withdrawing federal funds to dictate campus policies, such as forcing colleges to freeze tuition, or waive it altogether; to abolish entire departments; and to impose a cap on foreign students. Among the executive branch’s other demands was that colleges ban men from women’s bathrooms.

Some Republicans may think it’s a great idea for the federal government to ignore the constitution and force ANTI-woke policies on private entities now, but they’ll be sorry when Democrats are back in control and force their WOKE policies on private entities using the same threat.

Claim 3: Massie voted against funding the Department of Homeland Security.

Another smear that collapses under the briefest scrutiny.

The DHS appropriations bill included funding for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) — the Democrats’ censorship machine, used by the Biden administration to suppress truthful information about COVID, and Hunter Biden’s laptop, among other things.

THAT was what Massie objected to — as he has publicly explained multiple times.

Maybe he should have accepted government spying and censoring of Americans in exchange for the rest of the DHS bill. (Another idea: Maybe Republicans should have stripped CISA funding from the bill.) But it’s absurd to claim Massie “hates border security,” because he doesn’t want the government censoring speech.

Claim 4: Massie’s push to release the Epstein files proves he’s “anti-Trump.”

If so, then Trump is “anti-Trump,” since he signed Massie’s bill. The bill was also supported every member of Congress —but one.

Claim 5: He hates Israel! (Also Ukraine, Taiwan, and other countries we’re lavishing with U.S. foreign aid.)

Massie votes against all foreign aid. It has nothing to do with hating other countries. Sixty-two percent of Republicans agree with him.

Maybe that’s why AIPAC’s super PAC, “United Democracy Project,” has to use shell companies to hide its massive spending against Massie — as reported by Politico. UDP spokesman Patrick Dorton calls Massie, “the most anti-Israel Republican in the House.”

Hey! What about Ukraine and Taiwan, Patrick? You don’t care about them? Does that mean Dorton HATES Ukraine and Taiwan, or does he just care more about Israel?

See, that’s how Massie feels about America: He cares more about our country than he does about other countries.

Claim 6: Seven days before the primary, a sad woman, Cynthia West, alleged that Massie paid her “hush money” not to bring a wrongful termination case against another congressional office, and, separately, that he engaged in unspecified “emotional abuse” and “inappropriate behavior” toward her personally.

If you care to delve into the details of this nutjob’s sleazy, drive-by attack, they are compiled here.

In short, her claims are not only inconsistent, undocumented, and ever-changing, but are denied by everyone in a position to know. Also, this not the first time this same woman has brought false claims of abuse against a man — as found by a Florida court.

Remember who is spreading this bunk, so, in the future, you’ll know who’s lying to you.

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