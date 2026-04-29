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Fritz Dahmus's avatar
Fritz Dahmus
2d

Democrats response - Gun Control.

GOP response - Build a Ball Room.

I feel like I'm in a voting booth, where I must pick the least objectionable choice.

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Scott Sheffield's avatar
Scott Sheffield
2d

Perhaps the Secret Service should hire some 300lb female TSA agents.They are capable of annoying prospective assassins badly enough to shoot themselves.

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