Jeff Jaeger
Jun 1, 2022

it's interesting how the black community seem to have a Cultural Stockholm Syndrome when it comes to the Democrats, the party that...

fought to keep slavery,

created Jim Crow and the KKK,

created gun control laws so black people couldn't adequately defend themselves when the KKK came knocking,

resisted Civil Rights legislation until it was inevitably going to pass (then they jumped on the band wagon, claimed they had been fighting for it all along, and it was those racist Republicans that kept blocking it),

founded Planned Parenthood to "control" black population growth,

passed welfare policy that destroyed black families,

tell black people (from birth) that they are oppressed and held back by "white supremacy" and "systemic racism", when it's really Democrat policies and black culture itself that are the problems.

and yet the black community blindly votes for them!

Richard Vigilante
Jun 4, 2022

Did she pay?

