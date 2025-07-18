From The New York Post:
“Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz also denied the prevalent conspiracy theory that Epstein was an agent for Israel’s secret intelligence agency, Mossad. “I have absolutely no doubt that Epstein never worked for any intelligence agency,” he wrote, citing his sources in Israel. “If he had, he would surely have told me and his other lawyers, who would have used that information to get him a better deal,” he continued.
“In 2008, Dershowitz helped his then-client secure a sweetheart plea deal, allowing him to serve just 13 months in jail while working during the day.”
Jeff E. COULD NOT have been any kind of intelligence agent, because if he were, he would have told Dershowitz, in order to get a better deal from the federal prosecutors.
Epstein, you see, was very unhappy with the extremely draconian sentence he got — 13 months in a special wing of the local jail, with 12 hours a day in his home office — and certainly would have played the "intelligence asset" card, if he only could.
But that's not all!!! The Dersh asked the government of Israel if Epstein had been working with them, and their answer was an emphatic "No, absolutely NOT!!!"
So for me, that settles the question. Let's please just move on!
I admit, I got this one wrong!
Oh, dear Ann Coulter, you are truly wonderful!!
Everyone I have any respect for at all - you being in the front phalanx of that group - is of one accord on this question.
Thank you, once again, for your bravery and perspicacity.
Ann you’re supposed to be on vacation! You shouldn’t be responding to a schmuck like Dershowitz; you should be enjoying yourself