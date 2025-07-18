Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
El Principito's avatar
El Principito
1d

Oh, dear Ann Coulter, you are truly wonderful!!

Everyone I have any respect for at all - you being in the front phalanx of that group - is of one accord on this question.

Thank you, once again, for your bravery and perspicacity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kevin Murphy's avatar
Kevin Murphy
1dEdited

Ann you’re supposed to be on vacation! You shouldn’t be responding to a schmuck like Dershowitz; you should be enjoying yourself

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture