From The New York Post:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz also denied the prevalent conspiracy theory that Epstein was an agent for Israel’s secret intelligence agency , Mossad. “I have absolutely no doubt that Epstein never worked for any intelligence agency,” he wrote, citing his sources in Israel. “If he had, he would surely have told me and his other lawyers, who would have used that information to get him a better deal,” he continued.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “In 2008, Dershowitz helped his then-client secure a sweetheart plea deal, allowing him to serve just 13 months in jail while working during the day.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Jeff E. COULD NOT have been any kind of intelligence agent, because if he were, he would have told Dershowitz, in order to get a better deal from the federal prosecutors.

Epstein, you see, was very unhappy with the extremely draconian sentence he got — 13 months in a special wing of the local jail, with 12 hours a day in his home office — and certainly would have played the "intelligence asset" card, if he only could.

But that's not all!!! The Dersh asked the government of Israel if Epstein had been working with them, and their answer was an emphatic "No, absolutely NOT!!!"

So for me, that settles the question. Let's please just move on!

I admit, I got this one wrong!

Leave a comment