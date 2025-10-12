The brilliant, uncancelable Amy Wax

The New York Times has taken a sudden interest in the cancelation of people for their speech - just for tiny little things like hooting over the public execution of Charlie Kirk.
E.g. Today’s New York Times:
“Hundreds of people have been doxxed, fired or threatened for social media posts that were perceived as callous or celebratory in the wake of Kirk’…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unsafe to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.