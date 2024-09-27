Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
The Big Stories you may have missed this week:
MSNBC interview of Kamala too absurd even for the NYT
Haitian Cat-Eating Update!
NYC Mayor Eric Adams indicted
Yet more not-bright scientists with a genius idea to kill people
Everyone executed in America is guilty, including Marcellus Williams
Ann, I love you!!! This is a great podcast. You are saying what no one else will say.
I'm glad you mentioned Rudy Giuliani, it's a great disgrace what they are doing to him. Could you maybe write a piece or make a statement in his defense. I was a prosecutor in Brooklyn when he was Mayor, and what he did was a miracle--to quote from the overrated Author Miller, "Attention should be paid!" I hate the preening jackets who now gloat over his downfall. NYC has never had a greater mayor than Rudy Giuliani and I hope he gets the last laugh.
One last point, about your detractors who can't debate you, so instead say, "oh, Ann doesn't believe a word she says. She only makes outrageous statements to get attention." Anybody who heard this podcast can tell in your voice that you mean every word you say. You speak with passion and conviction. You care deeply about our country, and our culture, and you are not about to let it all "fall off the cliff" (Mark Steyn quote) without a fight.
Thank you Ann Coulter, and God bless you,
v/r
Brotege
I wish Ann compared Eric Adam's bribes for influence peddling of 100K for air travel and hotel rooms in Turkey to Hunter and The Big Guy!