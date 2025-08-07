Such as this, from The New York Times;

I can’t say this strongly enough: Fuck The New York Times.

Excerpts from Paul Fussell’s duly famous 1981 article in The New Republic, Thank God for the Atom Bomb ’ :

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Arthur T. Hadley said recently that those for whom the use of the A-bomb was “wrong” seem to be implying “that it would have been better to allow thousands on thousands of American and Japanese infantrymen to die in honest hand-to-hand combat on the beaches than to drop those two bombs.” People holding such views, he notes, “do not come from the ranks of society that produce infantrymen or pilots.” …

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [F]ew of those destined to be blown to pieces if the main Japanese islands had been invaded went on to become our most effective men of letters or impressive ethical theorists or professors of contemporary history or of international law…

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [P]lanners of the invasion assumed that it would require a full year, to November 1946, for the Japanese to be sufficiently worn down by land-combat attrition to surrender. By that time, one million American casualties was the expected price….

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [J]ohn Kenneth Galbraith is persuaded that the Japanese would have surrendered surely by November without an invasion. …“Two or three weeks,” says Galbraith. …

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [T]hose weeks mean the world if you’re one of those thousands or related to one of them. During the time between the dropping of the Nagasaki bomb on August 9 and the actual surrender on the fifteenth, the war pursued its accustomed course: on the twelfth of August eight captured American fliers were executed (heads chopped off); the fifty-first United States submarine, Bonefish , was sunk (all aboard drowned); the destroyer Callaghan went down, the seventieth to be sunk, and the Destroyer Escort Underhill was lost. That’s a bit of what happened in six days of the two or three weeks posited by Galbraith. What did he do in the war? He worked in the Office of Price Administration in Washington. I don’t demand that he experience having his ass shot off. I merely note that he didn’t…

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [O]ne young combat naval officer close to the action wrote home in the fall of 1943, just before the marines underwent the agony of Tarawa: “When I read that we will fight the Japs for years if necessary and will sacrifice hundreds of thousands if we must, I always like to check from where he’s talking: it’s seldom out here.” That was Lieutenant (j.g.) John F. Kennedy. …

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [A]nyone who actually fought in the Pacific recalls the Japanese routinely firing on medics, killing the wounded (torturing them first, if possible), and cutting off the penises of the dead to stick in the corpses’ mouths. The degree to which Americans register shock and extraordinary shame about the Hiroshima bomb correlates closely with lack of information about the Pacific war….

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [W]hy delay and allow one more American high school kid to see his own intestines blown out of his body and spread before him in the dirt while he screams and screams when with the new bomb we can end the whole thing just like that? …

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [W]hen we learned to our astonishment that we would not be obliged in a few months to rush up the beaches near Tokyo assault-firing while being machine-gunned, mortared, and shelled, for all the practiced phlegm of our tough facades we broke down and cried with relief and joy. We were going to live. We were going to grow to adulthood after all.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Read the whole thing - ‘Thank God for the Atom Bomb,’ by Paul Fussell

Leave a comment