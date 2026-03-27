Amazing New York Times article on Zappos founder, Tony Hsieh

Highlights of a fantastic story, you must read —

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The dimpled and charismatic chief executive of Zappos, Hsieh had died in 2020, at the age of 46, from smoke inhalation injuries sustained in a fire. A forensic psychiatrist later concluded that he’d lived the last months of his life in a state of drug-induced psychosis, spending his immense fortune at a manic pace.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Many of his plans were grand to the point of derangement. He dreamed up “Country Zero,” a theme‑park-cum nation state to be built on his ranch in Park City, Utah. It would be a place with its own time zone, filled with hot air balloons and run on a seashell-based barter economy. He believed the project, which never broke ground, would draw billions of people in a matter of months and usher in world peace.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Once word gets out,” he told underlings, “every sunrise is owned by us.”

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Because Hsieh (pronounced “shay”) died unmarried and childless and without a will in sight, his entire $500 million estate was headed for his parents, Richard and Judy Hsieh. Then the “surprise will,” as The Wall Street Journal called it, arrived at the Reno offices of the law firm McDonald Carano. …

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [I]t came with a letter explaining that it had been discovered in February of last year among the personal belongings of one Pir Muhammad, purportedly a 91-year-old resident of Pakistan who, the letter noted, had died of Alzheimer’s, apparently unaware of Hsieh’s passing.

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Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published “Tony used alcohol as a social lubricant for himself, to kind of dumb himself down, to be able to vibrate on the level of, you know, folks like myself and others,” said Tyler Williams, a friend and former Zappos employee. “It felt like he kind of needed to get some drinks to normalize.”