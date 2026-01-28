When is it okay to “slander” the victim of a police shooting? It all depends on the politics of the victim.

Ever since Renee Good and Alex Pretti got themselves killed by interfering with federal law enforcement while in possession of deadly weapons, the media have been in a fit about the Trump administration’s plan to investigate the agitators’ ties to anti-ICE activist groups.

The federal government is facing a militarized, highly disciplined, violent left-wing operation that will do anything to prevent a single illegal alien from being deported. This includes road-blocking, screaming, blowing whistles, face-to-face confrontations, arson, vandalism, even assassination.

But for wanting to gather information on these two troublemakers, The Hill newspaper thundered at the administration: “the expectation is straightforward: you investigate the use of deadly force,” NOT the victims of the deadly force.

Hennepin County Prosecutor Mary Moriarty says the Trump administration’s interest in finding out more about Good and Pretti is “galling.” (Moriarty is such a left-wing lunatic that the other lunatics, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, had to take a murder case away from her, after she offered the perps a two-year sentence in a juvenile facility. This earned her a 6X daily spot on MS-NOW.)

Obama administration veteran Juliette N. Kayyem claims that “Kill and Slander” is official government policy. “Kill and Slander,” she said, is the “terminology that is part of their M.O. right now.”

What liberals mean by “slander” is “to reveal unflattering facts about a person.”

Divulging anything vaguely negative about a victim whom liberals like is abhorrent, beyond the bounds of decency -- even if the information is true, relevant and important. On the other hand, if liberals don’t like you, the worst thing you ever did in your life will be front-page news the day after the government kills you. The nastier and more irrelevant, the better.

DON’T LIKE: law enforcement officers, gun enthusiasts, and right-wing protesters.

LIKE: criminals and left-wing protesters.

This is part one, about the “Okay To Slander” chumps. There aren’t a lot of these to choose from because the people liberals don’t like rarely fight with the police.

On Jan. 6, Ashli Babbitt was blown away by Capitol Hill Police Lt. Michael Byrd for trespassing. She was not attempting to run over a law enforcement officer, nor was she getting in the face of an officer while carrying a gun.

Immediately after her death, the media were fairly bristling with Babbitt’s flaky beliefs, tweets, arrests (no convictions) -- even a confrontation with her husband’s ex-girlfriend, despite its sublime irrelevance to whether Byrd was justified in shooting her. The day after her death, The New York Times ran this headline: “Woman Killed in Capitol Embraced Trump and QAnon; After 14 years in the military, Ashli Babbitt bought a pool supply company and delved into far-right politics.”

Meanwhile, we still don’t know anything about Ms. Good’s first husband or why she didn’t have custody of their two children, among other basic biographical information. It took 10 days for the media to tell us that Ms. Good wasn’t even married to the woman the media still call her “wife.”

No one said it was “tragic” that Babbitt was killed. They went straight to calling her a kook, this 14-year Air Force veteran. We certainly weren’t treated to a week of interviews with people who loved her. No photo-shopping to make her more attractive.

In other words, Babbitt’s death got the exact opposite treatment of Good and Petti’s, who were directly harassing federal officers trying to enforce federal law. Those two must be beatified -- or you’re a Nazi.

Say, anybody remember Waco?

While not as recent as the murder of Emmett Till -- no, I’m sorry, it’s 40 years more recent -- in 1993, Bill Clinton’s ATF and FBI killed 80 Americans, including 22 children at a Waco, Texas, compound of Branch Davidians, an offshoot of Seventh-day Adventists.

They did this for the sole purpose of serving a warrant on a single individual, David Koresh, who’d always peacefully complied with warrants in the past. But instead of just knocking on the door, the ATF decided to shoot, strafe and tear-gas a compound full of men women and children.

It was the U.S. government’s largest massacre of Americans in history.

Naturally, Democrats and the media leapt to defend the government’s pointless slaughter of Americans.

Guess how!

They smeared Koresh. The Democrats produced a member of Koresh’s religious sect, a 14-year-old girl, who testified that she’d been sexually abused by him.

And oh, how the media cheered. Under the headline, “In Waco Hearings, Parties Undergo a Role Reversal,” the Times cackled about how Democrats had switched the focus to Koresh -- rather than the federal agents who killed him. Then-Rep. Charles E. Schumer, the Times reported, “received a congratulatory telephone call from President Clinton.” (Taking a moment away from jetting off on the Lolita Express with Jeffrey Epstein, no doubt.)

The Washington Post explained that “Koresh’s character -- and the nature of his hold over his band of followers -- is crucial to understanding what happened.”

Crucial! (His “hold” was based primarily on his mastery of the Bible, suggesting another category of Americans liberals think it’s okay to kill.)

In contrast to what’s happening in Minneapolis, the Branch Davidians were not an ongoing threat to the operation of the federal government, if they ever were. Their leader was dead and the compound a heap of smoldering ashes. To borrow from Hillary Clinton, what difference, at that point, did it make what kind of man Koresh was?

Maybe the molestation claim was true and maybe it wasn’t. The moral of the story is, sliming Koresh was the left’s go-to move. You might call it “Kill and Slander.”

COPYRIGHT 2025 ANN COULTER

DISTRIBUTED BY IMPOLITE DEBATES

