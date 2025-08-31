Legendary fighter pilot Randy “Duke” Cunningham (R-CA), inspiration for Tom Cruise’s character in “Top Gun,” died on Wednesday, at age 83. An officer and pilot in the United States Navy for 20 years, he was one of only two American Navy aces that the Vietnam War produced. He shot down five MiGs, three in one day, including a North Vietnamese pilot with thirteen American kills.

He graciously insisted that his back-seater, Bill Driscoll, be given full credit for the kills, refusing to be nominated for the Medal of Honor — the US armed forces’ highest decoration — unless his Driscoll was, too. Instead, both Cunningham and Driscoll were awarded the Navy Cross, the US Navy and Marine Corps’ second-highest award.

After the War, the daring pilot became an instructor at the Navy's Fighter Weapons School, known as TOPGUN.

Heavily recruited by Republicans, Cunningham went on to become a magnificent congressman from San Diego, serving eight terms, and enraging the left for his opposition to gay rights.

In 2005, he pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from defense contractors, which I believe weren’t bribes, at all, but gifts to honor a war hero. But he accepted full accountability and served 8 years in prison.

Then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi leapt on Cunningham’s guilty plea to accuse Republicans of fostering a "culture of corruption." Even in his disgrace, Pelosi is not fit to polish Cunningham's boots.

Here’s a selection of headlines on this American hero’s obituary this week:

I can’t wait to see the obituaries for serial sexual assaulter and multiple felon, Bill Clinton!

