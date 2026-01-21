Unsafe

Greg Miller
2d

Are we getting ICE theatrics instead of mass deportation? Are employers and landlords who enable illegal immigration being prosecuted? Are illegals being debanked or having their assets seized to cover their hospital visits?

Dave49
2dEdited

SCOTUS can't make federal law or rewrite the Constitution from the bench and the Brown v. Board decision was highly questionable, an activist political ruling and not one based on originalism or precedent. Therefore, some Southern states were right in invoking their 10th amendment rights in opposing it since forced racial integration and racial equality are nowhere in the Constitution unless Ann can find it for us.

The right court decision would be that if compelling evidence was presented to show that black public schools and facilities were inferior to white facilities that the state spend more money to bring their facilities up to the standard of the white ones. Forced racial integration has destroyed countless cities, neighborhoods, schools while victimizing over a million innocent white people with thousands of those being victims of black on white murder.

Federal immigration law is an entirely separate matter and there's over 100 years of federal court precedent establishing the federal government's plenary power over immigration enforcement which has been accepted by both parties and all fifty states until 2016 when the radical left decided that it was fascist and white supremacist to secure the border and deport illegal aliens. And their belief that "no human is illegal" unless of course the human is a white male.

