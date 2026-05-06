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William Hickey's avatar
William Hickey
4d

Thanks, Ann, for putting the names of some of the reporters who fanned these hysterias in the article with links.

All of America is waiting for two things to happen: the first Democrat and the first reporter to face real consequences for his/her perfidy.

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Scott Sheffield's avatar
Scott Sheffield
4d

Where did these attacks on Mr Rana take place? Did he repeatedly put himself in a position of weakness? Did she give him a drink and wake wearing a dog collar. Sounds a little suspicious to me. 😎

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