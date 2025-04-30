As soon as President Donald Trump left office in 2021, we had to endure four years of liberals concocting preposterous court cases against him, gleefully taking his mug shot (how did that work out?), enforcing petty misdemeanors as if they were violent felonies, and treating standard politicking as if it were a RICO conspiracy.

This, we were told, was to vindicate the principle that no man is above the law. (At least Democrats had finally found somebody they were willing to prosecute.)

And speaking of men who behave as if they're above the law, I give you Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Biden's secretary of homeland security, and, uh ... oh, yes, the biggest serial killer in U.S. history.

Trump's got to prosecute him for murder. Whether as an accessory to murder, a murder co-conspirator or felony-murderer, Mayorkas is responsible, under various state and federal laws, for every American killed by an illegal alien he let into our country, exactly the same as if he himself had personally raped and strangled little girls, sold children into sex slavery, trafficked Fentanyl, loaded up on Mezcal before smashing into a family of five, or been called "Maryland man" by the media.

Is this a creative use of the law? Let's look to Democrats as our guide.

Soon-to-be-indicted New York Attorney General Leticia James charged Trump with fraud for overestimating the value of his properties to sophisticated financial institutions, whom she imagined simply accepted those estimates at face value before handing him multiple millions of dollars.

On James' theory of the case, Trump fooled Wall Street banks into thinking that giving him a loan would a good deal for them, simply because they made lots of money. That's how you swindle a bank. Trick them into profiting handsomely. That's some "Catch Me If You Can" level sh*t. As punishment, Trump was ordered to pay $354.8 million in penalties.

But James had to do it because -- as all liberals pompously declared every 6 seconds for four years -- WE ARE A NATION OF LAWS.

Now, let's look at Mayorkas. He committed treason, a felony, literally millions of times, as he abrogated America's sovereignty, in open defiance of federal immigration laws, for the purpose of releasing thousands upon thousands of foreign criminals onto American soil.

Mayorkas ordered his agents to disobey the law by releasing inadmissible aliens into the country, then flying them to the American city of their choice. He conspired with the foreign criminals themselves, giving them an app to schedule their illegal entry, despite being legally ineligible to enter for a million separate and distinct reasons under the law. (Because, God knows, an illegal alien coming here to murder, rape and traffic in drugs, has got a lot on his mind.)

The DHS secretary ignored statutory mandates to detain illegals, so that he could funnel them into the country as quickly as possible. He inflicted murders, sexual assaults and overdose deaths on Americans by intentionally placing dangerous criminal aliens into our country.

There are men sitting on death row in Texas for less. Patrick Murphy served as the lookout for a group of escaped prisoners who fatally shot police officer Aubrey Hawkins while robbing a sporting goods store. Murphy shot no one. He claims he didn't even want to participate in the robbery, and only found out the next day that Hawkins had died.

And yet Murphy received a capital sentence for murder, and he'll get a lethal injection just as soon as Texas can find -- no joke -- a Buddhist "spiritual adviser" to attend the execution.

At least when Democrats gave Soviet agents top positions in our government, their treason mostly resulted in condemning 200 million Europeans to communism and placing all Americans under the threat of nuclear annihilation for the next half-century.

That's a little abstract. Mayorkas actually brought in people to kill us.