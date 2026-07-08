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Dan Sargis's avatar
Dan Sargis
3hEdited

Sorry Miss Coulter, it’s too late for the suburbs…at least in the Northeast and especially in your former home state of CT. Welcome to Connecticut General Statute 8-30g and many similar state “affordable housing” laws throughout the Northeast states.

In CT, it sets a goal that 10% of each municipality's housing stock must be affordable, empowering mostly out-of-state mega-developers to bypass local zoning restrictions in towns that fall below this threshold…ie you can build a 20 unit high-rise on a former minimum 3 acre/lot cul-de-sac with minimal parking next door to a 5 bedroom colonial…the definition of insanity

By law, NY, NJ mega-developers are plopping dense, cheap apartment developments in the middle of high-end corporate office parks and pristine suburban meadows. Zoning laws have become the equivalents of the bylaws for the KKK.

After years of being rebuffed with their insane concept of regionalization the liberals finally found the secret sauce in mandatory affordable housing statutes. The perfect recipe for flushing, all of the problems of the inner cities into the suburbs.

And of course, many of these developments are receiving tax abatement and/or tax credits while the greatest, and totally ignored, driver of home unaffordability, i.e. local property taxes continue to increase dramatically in the municipalities to support the school systems that now must support the influx of the apartment dwellers and the multiple children they bring.

Far from racism, this is an attack on private property laws, middle income wealth, and common sense.

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Charles Casaburi's avatar
Charles Casaburi
3h

I bought a bunch of property in Austin Texas after energy prices crashed when Reagan decontrolled the price of oil . The real estate market crashed & there were many foreclosures which I bought . I am very familiar with the section 8 program. I loved the section 8 program because the rent check was direct deposited into your account. There was a small copay which you could almost never collect anyway. Collecting rent was a constant struggle with evictions being a constant problem. So section eight eliminated a lot of headaches. The section 8 tenants often ran crack houses out of their apartments reporting them to the police was often futile. The crack addicts would burglarize homes to get money for crack. I lived in one of the four plexes & was constantly being burglarized. Tenants would often sell their food stamps to me for 50 cents on the dollar to get crack money . When I asked why they were selling their food stamps they would often say to pay my cable Bill or electric bill. When I asked them aren’t you supposed to feed your kids with this? I never got an answer. The kids would often steal candy from local stores. If Jared still has a lot of section 8 tenants he don’t get your hopes up on a veto

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