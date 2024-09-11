Post Debate Special!
Ryan Girdusky and Ann discuss highlights from the debate from Tuesday night
Donald Trump debated Vice President Kamala Harris, ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis of ABC News.
Ryan Girdusky and I discuss.
The whole Haitian cat and duck eating thing is entirely believable because this sort of behavior is quite common throughout much of the Third World, despite what NPR and ABC 'news' would have you believe.
After the fall of Saigon, the refugees brought to Seattle, where my family lived, weren't told about a LOT of things, including that in America you don't eat your neighbor's pets. My father was a police officer during that time and told me of numerous calls to refugee homes and apartments after Americans living nearby had reported pets missing. (This was when Seattle was still a nice place to live and hadn't yet been destroyed by the Left) . Again and again, Officers met polite, smiling refugees who eagerly showed them freezers stuffed full of neatly-wrapped neighborhood pets.
I'm unsurprised that I haven't found online documentation of this because then just as now the Left tried to cover up any missteps by their favored constituencies, and only a couple newspaper articles that I recall even mentioned this.
Ann may have better luck searching with her atomic-powered search engine, but I'm guessing that all references to such things are being feverishly scrubbed from the internet at this moment.
This is one of those things where living memory may be the only source, and anyone who knows any old-timer cops who served in the Seattle or Tacoma Police during the 1970's would surely be able to corroborate everything I'm saying, and more. Those are the sorts of memories you don't forget.
Even as recently as 2020, surely we can all recall the stories about the Wuhan wet markets when the source of the Covid virus was being discussed. Lurid stories of exotic animals from bats to pangolins and everything else imaginable abounded, with some articles even featuring grisly photos.
To this day, in remote rural areas of South Korea dog is still on the menu although efforts are being made to change the culture, and of course throughout North Korea the people are starving and will eat pretty much anything.
To suggest that Haitians, who have an average I.Q. of 67,
would be able to be instantly educated in the subtleties of American culinary culture while on the plane from Port Au Prince is truly beyond belief, even if there was a concerted effort on the part of the Biden/Harris 'administration' to do so, which I have not heard any evidence of.
Indeed, it would be unbelievable to suggest that Haitians would 'not' be eating anything they could easily grab.
Another tale of the cultural practices of illegal and yes LEGAL immigrants - my mother was killed by a drunk/high driver in Iowa driving on the wrong side of the road in 1997.
The driver had borrowed the car from his dad who, despite being employed for a very long time with a very well known company, owned a split level house in a safe suburb, had three children, a churchgoer, a mom at home, and everyone in the community singing the family’s praises - not a ONE of his THREE vehicles had even liability insurance on them.
We found out to our utter amazement that Iowa, thanks to the cultural vote of the immigrants both legal and illegal who typically don’t bother with insurance on their cars in their home countries, that the entire state had voted out requiring mandatory insurance. So, the dad of the drunk/high driver who on the surface was a responsible, middle class, hardworking, provider to his family was free to “save money” by skipping insurance on THREE CARS.
If you want to know the aftermath, my understanding was his stoned/drunk son escaped the hospital and law enforcement to Mexico where he was “killed”, the family left their pet birds on the neighbors front steps with a note saying “emergency” and they went to Mexico never to return. Turns out Mom’s insurance company did this thing called subrogation, which is counter suing to seize assets of the uninsured. So, since they knew they were losing their home anyway they grabbed what assets they could and bailed.
