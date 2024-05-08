Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fritz Dahmus's avatar
Fritz Dahmus
May 8Edited

Ellison and Guv Walz are no friends to Police. Let's get that completely clear.

This is not new in Minneapolis.........see Liz Collin of alphanews.org and her video of 8 million views -

The Fall of Minneapolis. From the year of Our Floyd 2023. Or would that be Year 0003.

The documentary is available for free on Rumble and at TheFallofMinneapolis.com.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann Coulter's avatar
Ann Coulter
Jun 3

Exactly one month after this column appeared, the Steptoe lawyers issued a report recommending the prosecution of Londregan be dropped.

https://mc-379cbd4e-be3f-43d7-8383-5433-cdn-endpoint.azureedge.net/-/media/cao/news/2024/May/executive-summary.pdf?rev=5fc91076ef37415b805ecf57293954ed&hash=304CC2F6BE7874930A1C61E84F6BD5B9

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture