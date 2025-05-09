PODCAST: Unsubscribe!
Solid advice for Catholics, Affirmative Action Judges, The New York Times, and Backwater Towns trying to be Elitist Liberals. Also, the glorious end of "Disparate Impact."
Your link to the Friday podcast on Ricochet.
The Pope is in the news
Judge Jamal Whitehead orders Trump to immediately resettle close to 12,000 refugees
Reading knuckle tattoos (Another Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia update!)
The One Thing California and New York do better than red states
The end of disparate impact
