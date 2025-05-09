Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Turfseer's avatar
Turfseer
1h

The New Pope: Déjà Vu All Over Again. He talks social justice like Leo XIII, but his vaccine boosterism shows he’s marching to a very different drumbeat. https://substack.com/home/post/p-163163788

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ann Coulter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture