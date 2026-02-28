Unsafe

Unsafe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Sheffield's avatar
Scott Sheffield
6h

I cheered the SOTU address! I am ecstatic he went easy on SCOTUS, unlike Obama. The left hates Trump so much they would rather shoot themselves than stand up and smile. Their blind spot is larger than Trumps ego.😎

Reply
Share
Julie Ainger's avatar
Julie Ainger
2h

Thank you Ann for follow up on the SOTU. I am proud to be an America.🇺🇸.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ann Coulter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture