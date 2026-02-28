Podcast: The State of the Union
Your link to this week’s podcast on Ricochet.com
Your Five Stories of the Week:
Trump’s SOTU: Dems shoot themselves in the head.
Trump gets tough with Iran, goes limp with Mamdani.
Illegal alien crashes into car carrying children. NYT blames ICE.
They still won’t admit Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (new CDC acting director) was right about covid.
There’s a CLEAR CHOICE in the GOP senate primary in Texas!
You can always trust a NYT panel of “experts"“ —
I cheered the SOTU address! I am ecstatic he went easy on SCOTUS, unlike Obama. The left hates Trump so much they would rather shoot themselves than stand up and smile. Their blind spot is larger than Trumps ego.😎
Thank you Ann for follow up on the SOTU. I am proud to be an America.🇺🇸.