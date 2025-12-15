Podcast: The Patriarchy Strikes Again!
My, they look different ... 5 Stories on the 3rd World Coming to the West
Your link to the latest podcast on Ricochet.
Your five stories of the week:
African immigrants discuss rape
Another Indian Scam
They never really were “living in the shadows,” were they?
Somalis’ Get-Rich-Quick scheme
Huffpo reacts to simple truths about Somalis
A very Merry Christmas Ann …! 🎄
Happy Birthday Ann, a week late. However, the gravelly voice sounds great and says you had a fun one…!